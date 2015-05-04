And Princess Cambridge's Name Is ...

Charlotte! Kate Middleton and Prince William announced their little Princess's name this morning via their official Twitter page. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana," @KensingtonRoyal tweeted, adding that her official title will be Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

During the #GreatKateWait, there was much speculation over what the new Royal Baby's name would be, with many in England even placing bets on it. In March, People reported that Alice was the odds on favorite, with Charlotte coming in at second place. Her middle names pay homage to William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed baby Charlotte on Saturday morning. The same day, the Princess made her debut in the arms of her mother as the proud parents posed with her outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London.

