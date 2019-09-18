No One Wants a Princess Bride Remake — Especially Its Star

At this point in media culture, it makes sense that Hollywood has grown obsessed with rebooting and/or remaking anything with a sliver of commercial appeal. I mean, who wants to come up with a brand new idea that has the potential to actually fail when you can just recreate a sure thing? Creativity is no match for that sweet, sweet reboot money …

Anyway, amid the craze (see: BH90210, Charlie’s Angels, live-action Lion King, Saved by the Bell, Lizzie McGuire etc.), Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra revealed that some “very famous people whose names won’t use” had expressed a desire to “redo” 1987 classic The Princess Bride. Without missing a beat, Twitter erupted in opposition, taking an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” stance on the issue.

Felt the same way when I heard a number of years ago that Paramount was considering remaking Breakfast at Tiffany's!

DON'T TOUCH OUR #PrincessBride!!!!!#dontbelazy pic.twitter.com/UBswjIkwjs — Tim Sexton (@TS13Creative) September 18, 2019

HELLO! My name is Inigo Montoya. You remake my movie. Prepare to...suffer great financial loss. #PrincessBride pic.twitter.com/OvvaK7QOUv — Invader Jim (@JWr1ghtBra1n) September 18, 2019

I will vote for the Presidential candidate who includes not remaking “The Princess Bride” as part of their platform. — andy lassner (@andylassner) September 18, 2019

Twitter: everyone is my enemy, we will never have peace!

Hollywood: I think we should remake The Princess Bride

Twitter: TONIGHT WE RIDE AS ONE — Brian Stevenson (@Ashitaka1110) September 18, 2019

Look, there is no point in remaking The Princess Bride. We already know what became of Buttercup. pic.twitter.com/6YgO5R9kG3 — Dr. Karen James ❄️ (@kejames) September 18, 2019

To the people who want to remake The Princess Bride pic.twitter.com/3pbQvQP8xr — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) September 17, 2019

But it wasn’t just viewers who opposed the remake. Cary Elwes, who played Westley in the film, repurposed one of Bride’s most famous lines to express his feelings about the news, writing, “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.”

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis, who’s married to Christopher Guest (Bride’s Count Rugen), shared her thoughts as well, writing, “I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. 'Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!'"

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

This case is officially (hopefully) closed. To Twitter audiences, the idea of a Princess Bride remake is clearly inconceivable.