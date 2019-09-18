No One Wants a Princess Bride Remake — Especially Its Star
At this point in media culture, it makes sense that Hollywood has grown obsessed with rebooting and/or remaking anything with a sliver of commercial appeal. I mean, who wants to come up with a brand new idea that has the potential to actually fail when you can just recreate a sure thing? Creativity is no match for that sweet, sweet reboot money …
Anyway, amid the craze (see: BH90210, Charlie’s Angels, live-action Lion King, Saved by the Bell, Lizzie McGuire etc.), Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra revealed that some “very famous people whose names won’t use” had expressed a desire to “redo” 1987 classic The Princess Bride. Without missing a beat, Twitter erupted in opposition, taking an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” stance on the issue.
But it wasn’t just viewers who opposed the remake. Cary Elwes, who played Westley in the film, repurposed one of Bride’s most famous lines to express his feelings about the news, writing, “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.”
Jamie Lee Curtis, who’s married to Christopher Guest (Bride’s Count Rugen), shared her thoughts as well, writing, “I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. 'Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!'"
This case is officially (hopefully) closed. To Twitter audiences, the idea of a Princess Bride remake is clearly inconceivable.