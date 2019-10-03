Princess Beatrice's Wedding Will Be Way Different from Her Sister's

Get your calendars ready, there's another royal wedding in the books for 2020. While eagle-eyed fans of the royal (extended) family are already waiting for Princess Beatrice's upcoming wedding to Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, People reports that there's a big chance that her ceremony will be very different from her sister Eugenie's, which happened back in October 2018. While the two siblings are close, sources told the magazine that they couldn't be more different in terms of their personalities and what they want from their weddings.

For one, expect a much more low-key occasion. While Eugenie's wedding was lavish, Beatrice is more likely to have an intimate, quiet event for her big day.

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

RELATED: Why Princess Beatrice Can't Wear a Tiara, but Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Can

"She has talked about having a smaller affair in the past," one of Beatrice's friends told People.

Beatrice is the older daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Friends of the princess say that she's the more laid-back, quieter sister in the family.

"Beatrice and Eugenie are super close, but they are very different," another source added. "Beatrice is more serious and Eugenie is the outgoing extrovert, she’s so bubbly and fun. Beatrice is more reserved and discreet. She holds back more, she is very polite, very well-educated but more formal and quiet in her personality, so I think it will be a very different wedding to Eugenie's."

RELATED: Princess Eugenie Wrote the Sweetest Birthday Message for Princess Beatrice

Like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank got married at Windsor Castle. That wedding included famous royal faces such as Princess Charlotte and Prince George and since there's still time before Beatrice's big day, there's no telling who's on the guest list or if the ceremony will have the pomp and circumstance of past royal affairs.

"Edo and Beatrice are made for each other," Mozzi's parents, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, told People. Whatever the wedding is like, that's sure to come through.