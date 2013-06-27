Princess Beatrice, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Mingle at the Serpentine's Annual Summer Soiree

Hollywood, British Royalty, and the fashion industry collided yesterday evening in London’s Hyde Park at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party! Co-hosted by L’Wren Scott, the annual fundraiser for the modern and contemporary art institute—a favorite spot of the late Princess Diana— brought together a wide range of notable attendees including Alice Eve (in L'Wren Scott) and Sarah Jessica Parker (in Naeem Khan), who posed alongside the designer in front of the soirees centerpiece, the 2013 Serpentine Gallery Pavilion designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, as well as Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss (in Saint Laurent). Princess Beatrice of York (in L'Wren Scott) and Glee's Matthew Morrison were also on-hand at the midsummer's night fete where they mingled in the spacious gardens and enjoyed a performance by buzzed-about British artist, Jake Bugg. To learn more about the London landmark, head to serpentinegallery.org.

