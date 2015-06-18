Two Princesses, Two Fabulous Hats: See What Beatrice and Eugenie Wore to the Royal Ascot

What would the Royal Ascot be without some fashionable appearances from the royal family? Today, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie showed their support for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth during day three of the five-day horse race event, and of course they wore some pretty fabulous hats for the occasion.

As to be expected, the young princesses made their toppers the focal points of their ladylike ensembles. Princess Beatrice topped off her cream look with a colorful two-toned turquiose-and-orange hat, while her younger sister Princess Eugenie opted to offset her patterned dress and blazer with a coordinating fascinator—a signature accessory for the young royal.

RELATED: 7 Pictures That Prove the Royal Ascot Is the Most Whimsical Fashion Day of the Year

Getty Images (2)

However, they weren't the only ones dressed in style. Never one to shy away from color, Queen Elizabeth chose a bright blue coat and matching hat for the races.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth's Royal Style: Her Monochrome Looks