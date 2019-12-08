Princess Beatrice Reportedly Cancels Her Engagement Party Because of Prince Andrew

Weeks after the fallout from Prince Andrew's tell-all BBC interview, in which he defends himself against all allegations of sexual misconduct, his daughter Princess Beatrice has decided to cancel her engagement party.

According to The Daily Mail, the bash was scheduled to take place next week, but Beatrice "had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside – looking for him [Prince Andrew]."

The trendy venue choice picked by Beatrice and her fiancé Edo Mapelli Mozzi "caused alarm among pals concerned it was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through." So, the couple decided to change the date in order for Andrew to "sneak in under the radar."

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that they decided to forgo a big party all together, and, instead, are hosting for a low-key gathering at a friend's apartment.

Last month, Andrew announced he would take a step back from his royal duties after several of his patronages cut ties with him. Shortly, after he was ousted from Buckingham Palace by his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has became a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” the statement read. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

While his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has publicly supported Andrew, his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have remained silent.