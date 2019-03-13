Princess Beatrice Just Made Her First Public Appearance with Her New Boyfriend

Princess Beatrice may not have a (public) Instagram account, but she's found a way to take her relationship one step further than Insta-official, anyway: Try high-profile public event official. The royal and rumored beau Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were photographed at the National Portrait Gallery gala on Tuesday in London, posing up a storm for the formal event.

Beatrice arrived at the gala in a patterned maroon velvet dress with a studded belt and black ankle-strap pumps. Edoardo clung to her side in a full tux.

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Mozzi, a 34-year-old real estate developer, has reportedly been dating Beatrice, 30, since September — they’ve known each other for years, though, as he’s an alleged “friend of Beatrice’s family.”

Prior to Edoardo, Beatrice’s most recent public relationship was with Dave Clark, whom she dated for a decade before they split in 2016. Mozzie himself endured a semi-recent split — he was previously married and has a two-year-old son, Wolfie.

Of course, Beatrice wasn’t the only royal enjoying a night at the museum — her older cousin Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, attended the gala in a show-stopping floral Alexander McQueen gown.

It’s unclear what point Beatrice and Edoardo are at in their relationship, but considering her younger sister Eugenie had the fairy tale wedding of our dreams this past October, we wouldn't be surprised if Beatrice has marriage on her mind. Royal Wedding 3.0?