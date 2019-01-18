Princess Anne Had a Hilarious Response to a Reporter's Question About Prince Philip's Health

Princess Anne is not here for the press at this time — but don’t worry, she’s not taking the traditional “no comment” route.

The 68-year-old daughter of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth is exactly the headstrong apple you’d expect to fall from that branch of the royal tree, and when asked about the health of her father, she issued a response that we’re certain would make the jokester royal proud.

Yesterday, the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a collision when he was driving his Range Rover near the Queen’s Sandringham estate. Though all reports indicate that Philip was unharmed in the accident, his car actually flipped over, so it’s a little hard to believe that he emerged from the rubble without a scratch.

A reporter ambushed Anne on Friday, asking the Princess, “How’s the Duke of Edinburgh this morning?” Not missing a beat when it comes to casting that shade, the Princess Royal responded, “You know where I am? Same place as you!” with a chuckle.

VIDEO: Princess Anne responds when asked how her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, is after his crash pic.twitter.com/Jx7MfOfu1D — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) January 18, 2019

So no update on Philip, but I guess it’s a good sign that she’s resorting to humor?