Princess Anne's Apparent Refusal to Greet Donald Trump Has Gone Viral

Princess Anne might be everyone's favorite new royal after a now-viral video showed her seeming to snub Donald Trump.

Donald and Melania Trump were visiting the U.K. on Tuesday evening, and attended a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace, where they were greeted by the Queen, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — but apparently not Princess Anne, who could be seen standing off to the side while her family shook the Trumps' hands. Queen Elizabeth can be seen signaling for her daughter to join in the greeting — and Princess Anne's response is a laugh and a nonchalant shrug.

The Queen chastising Princess Anne for not greeting Trump and Anne not giving a single shit is the mood we all need to take into today pic.twitter.com/W5cCFlq2Ui — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 4, 2019

That shrug (and the expression on her face) quickly went viral, and by Wednesday morning, Princess Anne was trending on Twitter, and has essentially been crowned the new favorite royal.

Shoutout to Princess Anne for flat out refusing to meet Trump haha pic.twitter.com/YMsbMZfRCe — BATSAM (@My_blonde_life) December 4, 2019

British public: We're starting to question our support for the Royal family.



Princess Anne: I've got this. https://t.co/Fv9Bfdgxfk — John Hyde (@JohnHyde1982) December 4, 2019

I'm here for Princess Anne's guerilla campaign to restore the reputation of the royal family — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) December 4, 2019

But it wasn't just the shrug that had people talking — Princess Anne was also seen in a video alongside Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all of whom appeared to be discussing Donald Trump's press conference.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Between all of this and her character on The Crown becoming a fan favorite when the third season dropped last month, it's safe to say Princess Anne is having a moment. In the midst of the viral conversation around her, some people also brought up the story of the princess's attempted kidnapping in 1974, during which a gunman told her to get out of a car — to which she reportedly retorted, "Not bloody likely."

People are surprised that Princess Anne can hang? That woman once was the victim of an attempted kidnapping and when she was told to get out of her car at gunpoint she said, "Not bloody likely." A true bad bitch. — Little Edie's Head Scarf (@lordandtyler) December 4, 2019

RELATED: Donald Trump Says He Doesn't Know Prince Andrew — Despite Knowing Prince Andrew

Can't wait to see all of this play out in The Crown.