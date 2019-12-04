Princess Anne's Apparent Refusal to Greet Donald Trump Has Gone Viral
The shrug heard around the world.
Princess Anne might be everyone's favorite new royal after a now-viral video showed her seeming to snub Donald Trump.
Donald and Melania Trump were visiting the U.K. on Tuesday evening, and attended a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace, where they were greeted by the Queen, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — but apparently not Princess Anne, who could be seen standing off to the side while her family shook the Trumps' hands. Queen Elizabeth can be seen signaling for her daughter to join in the greeting — and Princess Anne's response is a laugh and a nonchalant shrug.
That shrug (and the expression on her face) quickly went viral, and by Wednesday morning, Princess Anne was trending on Twitter, and has essentially been crowned the new favorite royal.
But it wasn't just the shrug that had people talking — Princess Anne was also seen in a video alongside Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all of whom appeared to be discussing Donald Trump's press conference.
Between all of this and her character on The Crown becoming a fan favorite when the third season dropped last month, it's safe to say Princess Anne is having a moment. In the midst of the viral conversation around her, some people also brought up the story of the princess's attempted kidnapping in 1974, during which a gunman told her to get out of a car — to which she reportedly retorted, "Not bloody likely."
Can't wait to see all of this play out in The Crown.