Prince William Answers a Fan's Question About Meghan Markle's Due Date

Over the weekend, Prince William made a two-day trip to New Zealand, where he stopped to talk to fans — and he was asked a very important question.

In a video captured by a bystander, the Duke of Cambridge can be seen shaking hands and chatting with people who had gathered to see him, just as one person asked the question that's been on all of our minds: When is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby arriving?

"Any signs of the royal baby?" one woman asked.

Unfortunately, though, it seems like Prince William knows about as much as we do — or, at least, that's about as much as he's willing to let on.

“I haven’t got my phone on me. I have no idea! You guys will find out before I do at this rate!” he joked.

While we highly doubt that we'll find out about the birth of the royal baby before Uncle William does (though thanks for indulging us, Wills), it was previously speculated that the Duke of Cambridge could miss Baby Sussex's arrival, due to the trip to New Zealand. After all, we had been looking to late April/early May as a due date, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland's arrival in England pointed to the birth being fairly imminent.

However, Prince Harry also made a public appearance this weekend, surprising volunteers and participants at the London Marathon on Sunday. Surely he wouldn't go if Meghan had just given birth, or was preparing to do so very soon, right?

RELATED: Will Prince William Miss the Birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby?

Still, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it clear that they plan to keep their baby's birth private until after they've celebrated together as a new family, so the public may be waiting a while to see the new royal baby even after he or she arrives.

Ready when you are, Sussexes.