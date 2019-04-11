Prince Harry's Rift with Prince William May Have Begun When He Decided to Propose to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has changed over the years, as relationships inevitably do, but an insider tells People that the distance between them was first established when Harry expressed his intention to marry his girlfriend of less than a year, Meghan Markle.

William, who dated Kate Middleton for nearly a decade before putting a ring on it, thought things between Harry and Meghan were moving too fast and told his brother so — shocker: the future King’s proclamation hurt the madly in love Prince’s feelings.

But difference in relationship pacing ideals aside, the royals brothers are “at very different situations in their lives,” a family friend told the outlet. They have different friend groups and aside from royal obligations they don’t spend a lot of time together.

“Harry is very protective and quite rightly so,” a household source revealed to People. “The Royal Household can be like that. It must be a real culture shock for her.”

Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken every opportunity to carve out their own path within the family — they formally split from William and Kate’s Household last month and recently made the tradition-breaking announcement that they’ll be keeping the birth plan for their baby-to-be “private.”

Perhaps a new (and potentially red-haired) family member will renew the brothers’ bond?