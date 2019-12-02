The First Photos of Prince William in The Crown Are Here

What's better than Prince William making his debut on The Crown? Prince William making his debut on The Crown as a baby!

As the show's events begin to move closer to the present-day royals' lives, it's no surprise that we'll be seeing a few more contemporary faces, and it looks like the Duke of Cambridge is making his first appearance in the Netflix series's fourth season.

In a new photo taken on the set of The Crown during filming, actress Emma Corrin can be seen in costume as Princess Diana, with a nanny carrying a baby behind her — presumably a baby Prince William.

Image zoom Splash News

According to ET Canada, the show was filming scenes meant to depict Princess Diana and Prince Charles's 1983 royal tour of Australia — which 9-month-old Prince William joined them on.

Image zoom David Levenson/Getty Images

Image zoom Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

RELATED: Netflix Just Responded to the Rumor That Imelda Staunton Was Cast in The Crown

The fourth season of the show began filming earlier this year, and in addition to Princess Diana, will also feature Margaret Thatcher. The Hollywood Reporter has estimated that the season will drop on Netflix sometime in 2020, and Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the show, has also hinted that we could be seeing new episodes next year.

"We’re well into it now," he told Harper's Bazaar about filming. "We’ve got many months left, they’ve got a few episodes in, so it’s really exciting. And I think it will be the best yet, actually. I’m really looking forward to finishing that and then getting to share it sometime in 2020, I guess."