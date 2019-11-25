Prince William Is Reportedly "Not a Huge Fan" of Prince Andrew

In light of news surrounding Prince Andrew's fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it's being reported that Prince William may have played a role in his uncle's ousting from royal life.

Royal sources told the Times of London that Prince William was also involved in conversations with the Queen and Prince Charles over the decision to remove Andrew from royal duties.

One source told the Times, "William thinks the right thing happened," while another said, "William is becoming more and more involved in decisions about the institution [monarchy] and he’s not a huge fan of his uncle Andrew."

After public inquiry and uproar over his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein, Prince Andrew announced last week he would be stepping back from public royal duties, writing in a statement that he became aware "the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work."

The announcement came after a BBC interview that has since been called "one of the single worst PR moves in recent history," during which the Duke of York attempted to address his ties to Epstein and the sexual allegations that have been made against him. Since the interview aired, Prince Andrew has stepped back from royal duty, has been dropped by his patronages, was ousted from Buckingham Palace, and has reportedly had his birthday party canceled by his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

According to the Times of London, the Queen will host a small family dinner for Andrew's birthday, in lieu of a large party she had planned to host for him and his charities to mark his 60th birthday in February.