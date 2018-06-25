Prince William Just Recreated a Photo of 4-Year-Old Kate Middleton

Just when we were beginning to think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had Will and Kate beat for cutest royal couple, Prince William swooped in, giving a sweet (and Instagram-era appropriate) tribute to his wife of seven years.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Prince William, who’s currently riding solo on his tour of the Middle East—fair, considering Kate is still technically on maternity leave after giving birth two to Prince Louis two months ago—stopped in Jordan on Sunday to meet with Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Syrian refugee children benefiting from UNICEF’s programs, young entrepreneurs in the region, and members of the country’s British Embassy.

Prince William is greeted by Crown Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II as he arrives in Jordan.



يستقبل صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير الحسين بن عبدالله الثاني صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير ويليام ويرحب به في الأردن pic.twitter.com/D3LgQ9ISgg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2018

Fablab, a @CPFJO initiative – works to empower young entrepreneurs in Jordan.



The Duke and The Crown Prince met young Jordanians to find out more about their work. pic.twitter.com/1xMizSclGl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2018

This evening, at an event to celebrate The Queen’s official birthday, The Duke read out a message from Her Majesty in which she looked back warmly on her 1984 visit to Jordan and spoke of the country as, ‘a staunch and long held friend.’ pic.twitter.com/TfqhCXakku — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2018

Before he embarked on the next leg of his journey, which includes Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, William couldn’t pass up the opportunity to recreate a photo his wife took in that very spot over 30 years ago, when she and her family lived Jordan for three years.

During a visit to archaeological site Jerash, William tracked down the spot 4-year-old Kate, sister Pippa, and father Michael struck a pose decades prior.

The Duke of Cambridge visits Jerash, the same site that The Duchess of Cambridge visited, aged 4, with her sister and father when the family lived in Jordan. pic.twitter.com/PMoFrr4Snt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

Young Kate is the spitting image of Prince George, no?

RELATED: All the Members of the British Royal Family, Ranked by Net Worth

Naturally, the Duchess of Cambridge was sorry she couldn’t be involved in the festivities. According to People, William shared Kate’s regrets during a party, explaining that the mother of three “is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman.”

Today, William will travel to Jerusalem, a history-making move denoting the first time a member of the British royal family has visited Israel on the government’s behalf.