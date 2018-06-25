Prince William Just Recreated a Photo of 4-Year-Old Kate Middleton

Just when we were beginning to think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had Will and Kate beat for cutest royal couple, Prince William swooped in, giving a sweet (and Instagram-era appropriate) tribute to his wife of seven years.
Prince William, who’s currently riding solo on his tour of the Middle East—fair, considering Kate is still technically on maternity leave after giving birth two to Prince Louis two months ago—stopped in Jordan on Sunday to meet with Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Syrian refugee children benefiting from UNICEF’s programs, young entrepreneurs in the region, and members of the country’s British Embassy.
Before he embarked on the next leg of his journey, which includes Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, William couldn’t pass up the opportunity to recreate a photo his wife took in that very spot over 30 years ago, when she and her family lived Jordan for three years.
During a visit to archaeological site Jerash, William tracked down the spot 4-year-old Kate, sister Pippa, and father Michael struck a pose decades prior.
Young Kate is the spitting image of Prince George, no?
Naturally, the Duchess of Cambridge was sorry she couldn’t be involved in the festivities. According to People, William shared Kate’s regrets during a party, explaining that the mother of three “is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman.”
Today, William will travel to Jerusalem, a history-making move denoting the first time a member of the British royal family has visited Israel on the government’s behalf.