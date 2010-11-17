Prince William Proposed to Kate Middleton with Diana’s Ring

Prince William has presented fiancée Kate Middleton with the famed 18-carat sapphire ring that belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana. He explained his decision, saying, “It’s very special to me, Kate’s very special to me as well, I thought it only right to put the two together.” And showing how devoted he is to the memory of his mother, Prince William continued, “It’s my way of making sure my mother my mother didn’t miss out on today or the excitement of the fact we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together.” Watch the entire interview after the jump.

