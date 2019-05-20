Prince William Called Losing Mom Princess Diana "a Pain Like No Other Pain"

Prince William is no stranger to grief, and he’s using his experiences to connect with others.

The Duke of Cambridge was just 15 years old when his mother, the late Princess Diana, died in a tragic car accident. As part of the palace’s mental health initiative, William is discussing the grieving process and how the uniquely painful experience allowed him to better understand others in similar situations.

Image zoom Tim Graham/Getty Images

In a clip for the BBC’s A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health, William shares, “I think when you are bereaved at a very young age, anytime really, but particularly at a young age — I can resonate closely to that — you feel a pain like no other pain. And you know that in your life it’s going to be very difficult to come across something that is going to be an even worse pain than that.”

But there’s a silver lining amid the unpleasantness: “It also brings you so close to all those other people out there who have been bereaved,” he explained. “So instantly, when you talk to someone else … You can almost see it in their eyes sometimes.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Discussed "Missing" Princess Diana After Baby Archie's Birth

And sometimes it’s the non-verbal cues that you have to pick up on, as William explains, “I think particularly in Britain as well we are nervous about our emotions, we are a bit embarrassed sometimes. The British stiff upper lip thing, that’s great and we need to have that occasionally when times are really hard. There has to be a moment for that. But otherwise, we’ve got to relax a little bit and be able to talk about our emotions, because we’re not robots.”

“When you are bereaved at a very young age, you feel pain like no other pain.” — The Duke of Cambridge #ARoyalTeamTalk pic.twitter.com/OIIj7KSIbS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2019

Prince Harry also discussed “missing” his mother recently, as he welcomed his first child just last week.

The brothers and their families still find ways to honor Diana's legacy, however, with Kate Middleton paying tribute to the late princess just a day ago while opening her garden in Chelsea.