Prince William on Princess Charlotte: "She Has Been a Little Joy of Heaven" 

Mario Testino/Facebook: The British Monarchy
Jennifer Davis
Jul 14, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Here's more proof that Prince William is one adorable dad. Yesterday, the on-the-go royal stopped to chat with reporters before starting his first day of work as an ambulence pilot and, like any proud new dad, he had some pretty sweet things to say about his kids. 

According to William, Prince George is a "little monkey," something that the mini royal demonstrated when he went to watch his dad play polo a few weeks back. As for 10-week-old Princess Charlotte, "she has been a little joy of heaven," he revealed. Although it's not always easy, especially with two. "It is more responsibility, looking after two little ones, especially when George is around," he continued. "But it is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled." 

Let's say it together: Awww

RELATED: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge's Most Adorable Moments (So Far!)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!