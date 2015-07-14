Prince William on Princess Charlotte: "She Has Been a Little Joy of Heaven" 

Here's more proof that Prince William is one adorable dad. Yesterday, the on-the-go royal stopped to chat with reporters before starting his first day of work as an ambulence pilot and, like any proud new dad, he had some pretty sweet things to say about his kids.

According to William, Prince George is a "little monkey," something that the mini royal demonstrated when he went to watch his dad play polo a few weeks back. As for 10-week-old Princess Charlotte, "she has been a little joy of heaven," he revealed. Although it's not always easy, especially with two. "It is more responsibility, looking after two little ones, especially when George is around," he continued. "But it is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled."

Let's say it together: Awww!

RELATED: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge's Most Adorable Moments (So Far!)