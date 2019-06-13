Harry and William's Feud Might Have Been Worse Than We Thought

It's been rumored for a while now that Prince William and Prince Harry had a falling out in recent months, and a new report only seems to confirm the suspicions that things were, er, strained.

Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair's royal correspondent and author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, told ET, "It's absolutely the case that the brothers did fall out. I was told by a very senior royal source that actually they weren't talking to each other at one point."

However, thanks to a new royal addition, she thinks they could be on the mend.

"I certainly think now that Archie is here, it has probably really helped to improve the relationship," she added. "William is over-the-moon that his brother is a dad."

Image zoom Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Rumors about "tension" between the brothers date back to the end of last year; earlier this year, they split royal households and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got their own staff and started their own joint Instagram separate from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Palace courtiers later told People that a royal foursome never could have worked, and that the brothers were always going to go their own separate ways eventually and lead different lives.

If Nicholls' comments are anything to go by, though, it sounds like they're slowly but surely getting through whatever conflicts they had.