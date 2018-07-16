The Palace Actually Responded to the Rumor That Prince William and Prince Charles Snubbed Trump

It isn't often that the palace reacts to gossip, but on Monday, they made an exception. A spokesperson for the royal family released a formal statement to clarify the absence of Prince Charles and Prince William during Donald Trump's visit with Queen Elizabeth. An anonymous source had told The Sunday Times that Charles and William "refused to attend" Trump's visit, snubbing him and leaving the queen to hang solo.

Turns out, that's not really what happened.

“In line with standard practice for guest of government visits the President was received by The Queen as Head of State. The arrangements were mutually agreed between the Palace and the U.K. and U.S. governments,” the spokesperson told People. “There was never a suggestion that other members of the royal family would take part.”

Even without other members of the royal family involved, the meeting didn't exactly go smoothly.

Her Majesty welcomes the President @POTUS and Mrs Trump @FLOTUS in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/Gc5LqMV55s — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 13, 2018

The visit took place as thousands of British people hit the streets to protest and express their animosity toward Trump and his administration's many controversial policies. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth was left glancing at her watch before Donald and Melania Trump arrived, despite the fact that they were on time, not late. The visit then ran 17 minutes over.

Needless to say, it seemed like an eventful visit for only being an hour long. Maybe William and Charles missed out after all.