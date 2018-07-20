What Is Prince William's Net Worth?

Take a quick glance at the swooping ball gowns, and million-dollar family functions in the lives of the royal family, and you'll know instantaneously that they're not exactly wanting for extra cash. Queen Elizabeth and her crew have amassed quite a fortune, and future king Prince William is no exception.

While his own share of the family finances pales in comparison to his grandmother's $530 million valuation, he's on his way to even greater riches in due time.

Right now, Prince William's net worth is an estimated $40 million, according to Business Insider. Most of that money comes from an inheritance, thanks to Princess Diana. His late mother's trust and estate has been passed to him and Harry, and it has given them both a financial boost. He also receives a $450,000 a year investment profit, and an "allowance" managed by their father, Prince Charles.

Will's little brother Prince Harry has an estimated net worth of $25 million, and his sister-in-law Meghan Markle's net worth is $5 million, making Prince William the wealthiest British royal of his generation. He can expect that trend to continue, thanks to Queen Elizabeth.

Her personal fortune comes primarily from the Crown Estate, a real estate portfolio given to the reigning monarch. What that means for William—when he becomes king, he'll inherit a lot more than a title.