Happy Anniversary to Prince William and Kate Middleton! See Their Cutest Moments

Happy wedding anniversary to Prince William and Kate Middleton! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating seven years since their lavish nuptials at London's Westminster Abbey, and wow does time fly.

It seems like just yesterday that Middleton was walking down the aisle in her stunning Alexander McQueen gown in front of 1,900 of their closest friends—not to mention the TV crews livestreaming the event across the globe. But a lot has happened in the seven years since their wedding ceremony.

The snow bunnies shared a look of love while bundled up on the slopes in Norway. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The two have welcomed three kids together, 4-year-old Prince George, almost-3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and newborn baby Prince Louis, who made us fall further in love with the royal family when we didn't think it was possible. And yet with three kids at home, this couple still acts like newlyweds, stealing kisses and holding hands in public when caught engaging in some rare PDA.

Click through to our gallery to see 60+ of their cutest moments, caught on camera. From their awe-inspiring trips to India and Canada to cheering on the runners during the London Marathon, the sight of the Duke and Duchess can always put a smile on our faces.

Happy anniversary, Will and Kate!