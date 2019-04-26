Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Visited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Their New Home

Despite rumors of a rift between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, the royal foursome appear to be on good terms — at least from what we've heard.

In fact, a "close source" to the royals told Harper's Bazaar that Prince William and Kate Middleton paid Meghan a visit at Frogmore Cottage on Easter Sunday after attending a church service alongside Prince Harry at Windsor Castle.

“William and Catherine visited because Meghan was unable to attend the service,” the source said. “They wanted to be supportive and see how she is doing. It was a lovely afternoon.”

If true, this report contradicts the "obvious tension" people noted between the brothers at the Easter service as they seemed to keep their distance from one another.

According to the Harper's Bazaar source, this was the Cambridges' first time visiting Meghan and Prince Harry at their new home, which they moved into earlier this month.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Meg and Harry are really settled in now,” a friend of the couple told the magazine. “It’s truly a lovely home and they have done such a great job with the space. So much light and positive energy. I couldn’t think of a better place to start a family.”

If you were thinking the same thing we did — that a visit from Prince William and Kate Middleton could mean that Meghan possibly already gave birth — Prince Harry's surprise appearance alongside Kate four days later kind of puts that theory to rest. On Thursday, the two visited Westminster Abbey for Anzac Day service, and while Kate's appearance was announced, Harry's was not — likely because the palace didn't want to make a formal announcement for him since Meghan Markle's due date is imminent.

As royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted, his appearance suggested that there's no sign of Baby Sussex just yet.

Still, given that Meghan and Harry are planning to keep the baby's birth private (as is their right, despite what British tabloids may think), we as the public might not be alerted until well after Baby Sussex's arrival. Until then, we'll just be patiently (or not-so-patiently) waiting.