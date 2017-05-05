Prince William & Kate Middleton Thanked Anniversary Well-Wishers with a Personal Photo

There’s nothing like good snail mail, is there? Well just imagine how happy, not to mention surprised, you’d be to receive a letter from Prince William and Kate Middleton. That’s exactly what some lucky well-wishers were treated to after sending the royals celebratory messages for their sixth wedding anniversary on April 29.
On Thursday, photographer Paul Ratcliffe shared his thank you card on Twitter. The keepsake includes a typed letter and a personal photograph of the duke and duchess on their trip to Bhutan last year.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are most grateful to you for the message you so kindly took the trouble to send on the occasion of their 6th Wedding Anniversary. It was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks and best wishes,” the note reads.
Additionally, the popular royals also took to the Kensington Palace Instagram feed to thank their followers more widely:
Looks like good old fashioned manners are alive and well!