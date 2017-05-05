Prince William & Kate Middleton Thanked Anniversary Well-Wishers with a Personal Photo

There’s nothing like good snail mail, is there? Well just imagine how happy, not to mention surprised, you’d be to receive a letter from Prince William and Kate Middleton. That’s exactly what some lucky well-wishers were treated to after sending the royals celebratory messages for their sixth wedding anniversary on April 29.

On Thursday, photographer Paul Ratcliffe shared his thank you card on Twitter. The keepsake includes a typed letter and a personal photograph of the duke and duchess on their trip to Bhutan last year.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are most grateful to you for the message you so kindly took the trouble to send on the occasion of their 6th Wedding Anniversary. It was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks and best wishes,” the note reads.

Additionally, the popular royals also took to the Kensington Palace Instagram feed to thank their followers more widely:

Looks like good old fashioned manners are alive and well!

It was about three weeks ago on a holiday in Kenya. We had a little private time away together with some friends, and I just decided that it was the right time, really. We'd been talking about marriage for a while, so it wasn't a massively big surprise, but I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and proposed. It's very romantic. There's a true romantic in him. There is. So yes, obviously. Of course, yes. And you knew you were going to do this from day one of the whole day? Or you waited til the end? I'd been planning it for while. But as every guy out there will know, it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going, so I was planning it and then it just felt really right out in Africa and it was beautiful at the time and I just, I had done a little bit of planning sort of to show my romantic side. Okay, you've been on holiday a while, so did you see this coming, was he getting nervous and jumpy? No. No, not at all, no, cuz we were out there with friends and things, so I really didn't expect it at all. I thought he might have maybe thought about it, but no. It was a total shock when it came. And very excited. And produced a ring there and then? Yes. I did, yep. I'd been carrying it around with me in my rucksack for about three weeks before that. And I literally would not let it go. Wherever I went, I was keeping hold of it cuz I knew this thing, if it disappeared I would be in a lot of trouble. And yeah, cuz I planned it sort of, it went fine, as you know, you hear a lot of horror stories about proposing. And things going horribly wrong. It went really, really well. And I was really pleased that she said yes. And it's a family ring. It is a family ring, yes, it's my mother's engagement ring. So I thought it was quite nice because obviously she's not going to be around to share any of the The fun excitement of all this. So this is sort of my way of keeping her close to it all. I guess we better have a look at it. What kind of ring is it? Are you an expert? I'm not an expert at all. I've been reliably informed that it's a sapphire with some diamonds. But I'm sure everyone recognizes it from From previous times, so. Yeah, it's beautiful. You're gonna be the envy of many. Well, I just hope I look after it. Yeah, if she loses it, she's in trouble. It's very, very special. As we said, you both look incredibly happy and relaxed. We are, we are, we're like sort of ducks. We're sort of very calm on the surface but the little feet going under the water. But no it's really exciting we've been talking about it for a long time so for us it's a real relief and it's really nice to be able to tell everybody. Especially the last two or three weeks have been quite difficult not telling anyone, keeping it to ourselves for reasons we had to. And it's really nice to finally be able to share it with everyone. And you obviously have kept it a secret so when did you ask Kate's dad and what did he say and what did your respective parents say when you told them? Well I was torn between asking Kate's dad first, then the realization that he might actually say no, torn apart in me. So I thought if I ask Kate first the he can't say no. So I did that around and managed to speak to Mike, so soon after it happened really. And then it sort of happened from there. Kate, what did your mom say. Well, I think, as any mother would be, she was absolutely over the moon. And actually, we had quite an awkward situation, because I knew and I knew that Edward had asked my father. But I didn't know if my mother knew. So I came back from Scotland, and my mother made a sort of Didn't make it clear to me whether she knew or not, so both of us were there sort of looking at each other and feeling quite awkward about it, but it was amazing to tell her, and obviously she's very happy for us. One thing that's been clear actually for a long time is you very evidently have a close knit family and family is very important to you Yeah, it's very important to me. And I hope we'll be able to have a happy family ourselves. Cuz it's been, they've been great over the years helping me with difficult times. And we see a lot of each other. And they're very, very dear to me. People are bound to ask It's a bit of an obvious question, but children. Do you want lots of children? See what comes? What's your? I think we'll take it one step at a time. We'll sort of get over the marriage thing first, and then maybe look at the kids. But obviously, we want a family. So we'll have to start to thinking about. Going back to the stocks, I think people will be very curious about the totality of your relationship When did you first set eyes on each other, and what did you think? Well, it's a long time ago now, Tom. I'm trying to rack my brain about it all. [LAUGH] But we were obviously, we met at university, at St. Andrews. And we were friends for over a year first. And it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other and had a good giggle. Had lots of fun and realized we shared the same interests and just had a really good time. She's got a really nice sense of humor which kind of helps me because I got a very dull sense of humor. So, it was good fun. We had a really good laugh and then things happened. What did you think of William, I mean it's clearly not quite the same as meeting your average, [LAUGH] Or maybe it was, I don't know but What was your first impression? Well I actually I think when you said I just went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you. And actually William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially. He wasn't there for freshers week. So it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other. But we did become very close friends from quite early on. There's a story that goes around that you had a picture of him on your wall. It wasn't just 1, there was like 10, 20. He wishes, no. No, I had the Levi's guy on my wall, not a picture of William, sorry, sorry. It was me in Levi's, honestly. So you lived, you ended up sort of in the same flat. Was that, if you don't mind me asking, before you were going out or. We, no, we'd been together as friends and then, because we were living together, we lived with a couple of others as well and it just sort of blossomed from there really. We just Saw more of each other and hung out a bit more and did stuff. You like my cooking. Well, your cooking is all right. It's got better. Does William ever cook? Or indeed do anything useful? [LAUGH] Define useful, Tom. Let's not go there. No, he does actually. He did cook for me quite a bit at university and It would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong. And I would have to wander in and save something that was going. So being honest, is that a skill that's declining over time or improving? I would say I'm getting better at cooking. Kate would say I'm getting a lot worse. I didn't give you enough chance to practice [UNKNOWN]. Now that is true. I get quite lazy about cooking because When I come back from work and stuff, it's the last thing I want to do really, is spend [UNKNOWN] cooking. But when I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing, fancy dinners and all that would happened was, I'd burn something, something would spill, something would catch on fire, and she'd be sitting in the background just trying to help and basically take control of the whole situation. So I was quite glad she was there at the time. Slightly awkward to the other flat mates? No, to be honest, they're used to watching me, sort of catching things foreign, they find it very amusing. But I mean having the two of you, going out in the flat, or did they just not that I think at first, they were sort of a bit surprised that it at all happened, and then they realized it was really nice, and it was good fun. And we got on really well. They were good friends of ours as well. And so we had a good gig with them as well. Now I suppose all the people are gonna wonder, the first meeting with families. Again, [INAUDIBLE] your average meeting, Kate, what was your Best impression of the family. Well I was quite nervous about meeting William's father but no, he's very welcoming and very friendly so yeah it couldn't have gone easier really for me. Meeting the grandmother, the queen, not again, like your average meeting with a grandmother. [LAUGH] Was that Nervous about that, too? Well, I first met her at Peter and Autumn's wedding. And again, it was in amongst a lot of other guests. And she was very friendly and no, it was fine. She's very welcoming. She knew it was a big day and everything was going on. Peter and Autumn are there and she's wanted to meet Kate for awhile, so It was very nice of her to come over and say hello and we had a little chat and it went really well. You're clearly tremendously found of each other's families and I'm guessing that is going to be a big part of your life going forward, both of your lives. Definitely. As you know, Kate's family, she's got very, very close family and I get on really well with them and I'm very lucky that they've been so supportive. Mike and Carole have only to have been Really sort of loving and caring and really fun. And they've been really welcoming towards to me. So I felt really part of the family. And I hope Kate's felt the same with my family. People are bound to ask, you leave university. You've been going out of bed, and you split up famously, all over the people. What was all that about? People are [INAUDIBLE] Well I think to be honest I wouldn't believe everything you read in the paper. But in that particular instance we did split up for a bit. But that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, and we were We were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way when we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that, and it soon worked out for the better. And I think I at the time wasn't very happy about it [LAUGH] but actually, it made me a stronger person when you find out things about yourself that Maybe he hadn't realized. Or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger. And I really valued that time, for me as well, although I didn't think it at the time, looking back on it. This is a chance to recenter yourself? Yeah, definitely, yeah. Just going back to the question of building the relationship Did you kind of always have in the back of your mind that you wanted to marry each other? Did that come slowly? Did you suddenly decide a couple of weeks ago? I mean, people have assumed you're gonna be married for a long time, how did you both come to it in your words? Well, from my point of view, I, when I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and I knew that there was It was possibly something that I wanted to explore there but we ended up being friends for a while and that just sort of was a good sort of foundation because I do genuinely believe now, especially, that being friends with one another is a massive advantage. And it just went from there and over the years I knew things were getting better and better and we went over a few stumbling blocks as every relationship does We pick ourselves up and carry on from where you had problem first getting to know each other. These have all gone and it's just really easy being with each other and it's really fun and she's extremely funny and she loves that. [LAUGH] and so it's pretty good. If you say so yourself [LAUGH] okay here you go When you [UNKNOWN] all your friends, both of your friends talk about there's a very substantial love that's built up over a very long period of time. There's [UNKNOWN] friendship and obviously more than that. Well I think if you, when you go out with someone for quite a long time [LAUGH] you do get to know each other very, very well. You go through the good times, you go through the bad times, both personally but also within a relationship as well. And I think if you can come out of that stronger and learn as I said things about yourself. And certainly Suddenly it's been a good how many years? I've lost count. No it's been- Three, four. That's what I was going to say, do you ever want to [INAUDIBLE] Well, we do, we've had our conversations but I think it was We've talked about it today for a while, haven't we. We talked about this happening for a day. So Kate wasn't in the dark over it all. We'd been planning it for at least a year if not for longer. But it's just finding the right time. And that was what, as most people say with couples, it's all about timing. And I had my military career and I really wanted to concentrate on my flying. And I couldn't have done this if I was still doing my training. So I've got that out of the way. And Kate's in a good place in terms of work and where she wants to be and stuff. And we just both decided now was a really good time. Marrying into this family is, one of the world's most famous families. William's mother was probably the most famous woman of the age. That's not going to be easy. Do you think about it? Do you find it intimidating or are you relatively relaxed about it? I am, how do I say, [INAUDIBLE], on the outside I feel quite calm but you now, it is a wonderful family. The members who I've met have achieved a lot and you know, are very inspirational to yeah. I do. There's no pressure, though. There's no pressure cuz like Kate said, it's about carving your own future. No one's trying to fill my mother's shoes. And what she did is fantastic. It's about making your own future and your own destiny. And Kate will do a very good job at that. This is a life in the public domain to a degree. That you can't escape, that you both know that. You were obviously, you know it better than Kate does. You were very protective. Massively so. Of course, her and her family, I really want to make sure that they have the best sort of guidance and chance to see what life's been like, or what life is like in the family. And that's kind of almost why I have been waiting this long, as I wanted to give her a chance to see and to back out if she needed to. [LAUGH] Before it all got too much because, I'm not trying to learn from lessons done in the past, I just wanted to give her the best chance to settle in and see what happens th other side. I am also glad that I've had the time to sort of grow, and understand myself more as well, so Hopefully. [LAUGH] Does that mean I've done well? Hopefully, do a good job, yes. Good. So yeah there's been a conscious, I mean part of the reason it's taken you this long is that you both spent a long time contemplating the future, being calm about it, pondering it, thinking about it. Is that right? It is, yeah well we've talked about it lots, haven't we? So I suppose it's been something we've had a good chat about and, And like I said both of us have come to the decision pretty much together. I just chose when to do it and how to do it and obviously being a real romantic I did it extremely well. [LAUGH] Kate just coming to a close, people have placed some criticisms of you about your work and so on. Does that hurt and how do you respond to people who say those Well I think I know I've been working very hard for the family business. Sometimes those days are long days and I think if I know I'm working hard and I'm pulling my weight. Both work and playing hard at the same time, I think everyone who I work with I think can see that I'm there. Pulling my weight, and that's really what matters to me. And, your family, as you said you're very close. Does it hurt more what's said, or do you let it run off all your collective backs on the ground, that's just what you have to live with? Well again, I think if you The people around home are very supportive to us and those are the people that really matter to us, our close friends and close family. And I think if they feel that you're doing the right thing, you can only be sort of true to yourself and You sort of have to ignore a lot of what's said. Obviously take it on board, but you have to be yourself, really. And that's how I've stuck by it. It's a massive thing you're going into now. Obviously marriage is a big thing for everyone, but in such a public way. Excited? A little bit terrified? Massively excited, quite happy when the interview's over. [LAUGH] But no, we're huge excited and we're looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together and see what the future holds. Okay, you've had a long time to To contemplate this moment to you. Let's not over rig the long bit so. No, it's obviously nerve racking because I don't know what I'm sort of, the ropes really. William was obviously used to it but no, I'm willing to learn quickly and work hard. She'll do really well. We'll do very well. A lot of opportunities, obviously Within the family, this huge ability to change people's lives for the better. I guess that's something you must have contemplated as well. Yes. I really hope I can make a difference, even in the smallest way. Yeah, I'm looking forward to helping as much as I can. Well thank you very much for talking to us. You look, as I said at the start, very relaxed, very happy, good luck. [UNKNOWN] Thank you.

