Prince William and Kate Middleton Talked to a Radio Host After He Commented on Princess Charlotte's First Day of School

BBC 1 host Greg James never expected a royal audience, but that's exactly what he got after he made some observations on his show, Breakfast with Greg James. During a broadcast last month, he commented on Princess Charlotte's first day of school, which involved a handshake with her headmistress. That seems normal enough, but he stated, "Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?" That was enough for the Cambridges to take notice — and they had some comments of their own, he says.

According to The Mirror, James saw a photo of Charlotte shaking hands during a broadcast when he made his remarks. He thought that'd be the end of it all. It wasn't. A few weeks later, he found himself face to face with Kate and William at an event with Radio 1's Teen Heroes.

"They said: 'We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing,'" James said. "I went: 'Oh God, no!'"

He explained that Charlotte's experience at school was markedly different than his own. Being that she's a princess, that's not really surprising.

"They'd heard me saying, 'This school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day. They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile,'" he added.

James didn't reveal any more than that, but he insists that everything is fine now. "I'm sure it's all absolutely fine," he said.

Charlotte and her brother, Prince George, attend Thomas's Battersea. On her first day of school, Kensington Palace shared an image of Helen Haslem, the head of lower school, shaking Charlotte's hand and greeting the whole family.

She's probably unaware of the fray, but sources close to People say that Charlotte's loving school. "She can’t wait to be with George at big school," an insider told People. "She is so excited about it all."