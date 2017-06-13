Prince William and Kate Middleton Announce Next Royal Tour 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are having quite the busy start summer, and it doesn't look like they're slowing down anytime soon. After a slew of official engagements, including visiting the survivors of the London and Manchester attacks, as well as Pippa Middleton's wedding last month, Kensington Palace announced today that the royal couple is heading to Poland and Germany in July.

The short tour will kick off on July 17 and go until July 21. They'll visit two cities in Poland, Warsaw, Gdansk, and three German cities, Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg. More details will be released as the trip draws nearer, but once thing is for sure: Kate will definitely bring her A-game when it comes to her ensembles, and we can't wait to see what she'll pack.

VIDEO: 12 Times Prince William and Kate Middleton Showed PDA

As we've seen before, it's possible that the Duchess will take a cue from her late mother-in-law. When Princess Diana visited Berlin in 1985, she wore a double-breasted red military jacket, black pencil skirt, and a fascinator. While Diana was in Germany in October and Kate will be there in July, maybe we'll see her mimic the ensemble with more seasonably appropriate attire. Only time will tell!

Lucy Levenson/Princess Diana Archive/Getty

RELATED: 15 Ways to Integrate Kate Middleton’s Style and Grace Into Your Everyday Life

Until then, we can always look back at all of Kate's best looks ever.