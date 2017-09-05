Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Sleep Deprived—and No Wonder

Prince William is already back at work after the momentous news that his third child is on the way.

While expectant wife Kate Middleton rested up at Kensington Palace, the prince headed to Oxford, England, for a mental health and policing conference on Tuesday morning. There, he spoke to a room of dignitaries and hilariously revealed, "There's not much sleep going on at the moment," in his household. With son Prince George also starting private school, we can only imagine!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. 📷PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

With two little ones and a third on the way, they're going to need all the energy they can muster. Kate is struggling with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a condition she experiences through her first two pregnancies. And though William described Kate's pregnancy as "a bit anxious to start with," he also happily confirmed that his family will be able to "start celebrating this week."

Along with Kate, brother Prince Harry was a topic of conversation, as William discussed the trio's Heads Together mental health campaign at the event. "Don't get me wrong: there is a place for a stiff upper lip, and for a sense of humor to help get through a situation," he stated. "But there is also a place for openness and mutual support—that has to be part of the mix and, till now, it has not been sufficient."

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

He continued: "Our aim has been to help tackle the stigma surrounding the issue, and to make it easier for people to get help as soon as they need it, without worrying what others will think of them."