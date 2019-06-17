Here's Why People Are Upset Over Prince William's Father's Day Post

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram account @KensingtonRoyal shared a sweet series of photos in honor of Father's Day on behalf of the duke and duchess on Sunday. But this time around, the social media staffers totally missed the mark.

On Sunday, the palace posted two snapshots of Prince William (one with Prince Louis and the other alongside his own father, Prince Charles) and captioned it simply: "Happy Father's Day!"

Missing from the photos were Will's two other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Kate Middleton's father, Michael. Royal fans definitely noticed Kensington Palace's lack of effort and called them out in the comments section.

"Apparently Kate doesn't have a dad and William only has one child," one person wrote. Meanwhile another remark was just as salty: "KP made no effort at all in making this post. Where are pictures of him with his two other children? hm KP?"

"Seriously William does not have a pic of him and all three of his children?" one user questioned alongside several cry-laughing emojis.

Royal watchers continued to be outraged, with one commenting: "WAIT WHAT? Who posted this... you know you have 3 children.. and where is Kate's father? Your family is so beautiful, you mean to tell me you can't pose for one photo of the 3 kids and both the grandfathers?"

At the end of the day, it's just an Instagram post, and we're sure William celebrated the holiday with all of three of his children. Back down, trolls!