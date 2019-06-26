Prince William Discussed How He'd Feel If Any of His Kids Came Out as Gay

Prince William says it'd be “absolutely fine by me” if any of his children came out as gay, but added that he would have some concerns for them.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge visited the Albert Kennedy Trust to learn about the issue of LGBTQ youth homelessness and what the organization is doing to alleviate the problem. During the visit, he was asked how he would feel if Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, or Prince Louis, 1, were to come out as gay in the future.

“Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well,” he said. “I think, you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think — obviously absolutely fine by me.”

However, he did have considerations about how to support his kids, considering the roles they play as royals in the public eye.

“The one thing I’d be worried about is how, particularly the roles my children fill, how that is going to be interpreted and seen," he said. "So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared.”

“It worries me not because of them being gay; it worries me how everyone else will react and perceive it and the pressure is then on them," he added.

He had also expressed his shock at an incident in London in which a lesbian couple were attacked on a bus, and said that while he wasn't worried about his children being gay, he would be nervous about how they might be treated.

“I wish we lived in a world where, like you said, it’s really normal and cool. But particularly for my family and the position that we are in, that’s the bit I’m nervous about," he said. “I fully support whatever decision they make, but it does worry me from a parent point of view how many barriers, hateful words, persecution and discrimination that might come. That’s the bit that really troubles me a little bit."