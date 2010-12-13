Prince William and Kate Middleton's Engagement Photos: What They Wore

Prince William and Kate Middleton just released two official engagement portraits—one formal and one casual—shot by fashion photographer Mario Testino, and Middleton chose clothes straight off the racks of British stores for each of her outfits. For the formal portrait, the princess-to-be wore a cream dress with a draped collar by Reiss, a London-based label that launched in 1971, (the "Nanette" dress will be reissued in Reiss stores worldwide in January), and earrings by Links of London. The Prince wore a suit by British label Turnbull and Asser. For the more casual shot, Middleton wore an ivory blouse by British retailer Whistles; William wore a Turnbull and Asser shirt and a V-neck sweater by Italian brand Bruno Cucinelli (which Testino lent the Prince himself, the Telegraph reports). Middleton stayed true to her elegant, classic style, keeping her choice of colors, makeup and accessories minimal, so that the only item that truly stood out was her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, of course.

