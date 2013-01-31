Prince William and Kate Middleton's Baby Will Inherit How Much?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s baby isn’t expected to arrive for another few months, but the future prince or princess is already set to inherit quite the fortune. According to a royal decree dating back to the 14th century, their child's inheritance will include land and estates that are today worth approximately £348 million pounds or $550 million dollars, Bloomberg reports. The future monarch will also receive all of this tax-free! Nevertheless, he or she will still have to work for the deeds, as it will be their job to oversee the estates, attend to royal duties, and, obviously, be all-around fabulous.

