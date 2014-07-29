Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Us Their Game Faces at the Commonwealth Games

We're used to Prince William and Kate Middleton looking like the epitome of put-together perfection, so when we see the royal couple candidly showing their emotions, it's refreshing. At Monday's Commonwealth Games at the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Kate and Wills let it all hang out emotionally as they watched gymnastics, field hockey, boxing, and swim.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seemed to have spent the entirety of the games on the edge of their seats. Joined by Prince Harry, the royal family gasped, grimaced, and cheered as they watched the various sporting events. Kate, a former field hockey player, seemed especially into the field hockey match between Scotland and Wales. Dressed in a casual yet sophisticated ensemble of J Brand skinny jeans, a Zara blazer, and Stuart Weitzman wedges, the Duchess grimaced and covered her mouth with her hands as she watched the two teams duke it out.

See more photos of Kate and Wills making almost identical faces at the Commonwealth Games below, plus check out Kate's most memorable looks in our gallery!

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images