Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Accepting Wedding Gifts!

Want to give Prince William and Kate Middleton a wedding gift? The royal couple made it easy for you! The pair set up a charitable gift fund for those who want to help them celebrate their wedding by donating to a good cause. Gift-givers can choose from a list of charities picked by the couple, including the Royal Flying Doctor Service, which provides healthcare to those living in remote areas of Australia, and London’s Oily Cart, an interactive theater for young children with learning difficulties. Donations can be made through RoyalWeddingCharityFund.org, where visitors can pay in six currencies. Tell us: What do you think is the best wedding gift to give?

