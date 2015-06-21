Birthday Boy Prince William Has So Much to Celebrate this Father's Day

We're so excited to salute all dads on Father's Day, but the holiday is especially sweet for Prince William, who is also celebrating his 33rd birthday.

The past year has been quite a joyous ride for the second in line to the throne. Just last month the doting dad made his way to St. Mary's Hospital to welcome his first daughter, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and has already proved that he can balance the additional responsibilities. He's been seen spending quality time with his firstborn son and the daddy-son duo were even spotted wearing matching outfits as they took Prince George's baby sister home for the first time to Kensington Palace.

Although the last couple of months have been busy for the royal dad (and probably been without much shut-eye!), the dashing royal seems to have as much energy as his little ones and has returned back to work as an air ambulance pilot. He even showed off his athletic skills at the Audi Polo Challenge in support of some of his favorite charities.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince George Have a Blast at Prince William's Polo Match

Prince William's schedule might seem demanding, but it looks like he's got the fatherhood thing all figured out. Find out how he's tranformed into a charming royal dad over the years by clicking through the gallery below.

PHOTOS: Prince William's Changing Looks