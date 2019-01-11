Prince Philip Has Choice Words About Flying Coach

When it comes to jet-setting around globe, the royal family isn't opposed to flying commercial — much to Prince Philip’s disappointment. The 97-year-old, who has never been one to mince his words, made his feelings about the royal family’s tendency to fly economy class crystal clear while delivering a speech to the Aircraft Research Association in 2012, according to Express.

Image zoom DMC

“If you travel as much as we do, you appreciate the improvements in aircraft design of less noise and more comfort — provided you don’t travel in something called economy class, which sounds ghastly,” he said.

RELATED: Prince Philip Stepped Up Big Time for Prince Harry and Prince William Following Diana's Death

The Duke of Edinburgh appears to be the only one who finds the flight condition unappealing, as many members of the royal family have been spotted on commercial flights over the past few years, generally flying with British Airways.

Per Express’s report, in December 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew economy class for their New Year’s trip to France. Even Philip's wife Queen Elizabeth, “the most well-traveled royal in British history,” has opted for cheaper plane tickets when she's not taking the train.

Apparently the royals only bring out the private jet when making an official visit, but they do have a limited travel budget (which is funded by U.K. taxpayers), so they make a point to be frugal when at all possible for fear of public outcry.

Image zoom Ben A. Pruchnie

Such was the case in 2017, when Prince Charles’s trip to Romania, Italy, and Austria came with a roughly $200,000 price tag — about “the same as the U.S. President’s Air Force One plane."

Somehow this doesn't surprise us. After all, Prince Charles is called the "pampered prince."