Prince Philip Reportedly Hasn't Apologized to the Woman He Hit in His Car Accident

Last week, Prince Philip gave us all a scare when he overturned his Land Rover in a car crash near Sandringham Estate. The royal walked away with minor injuries, and the 28-year-old mom and her baby in the backseat were also fine. However, the woman in the passenger seat, Emma Fairweather, broke her wrist.

Fairweather, 46, spoke with the Sunday Mirror to report that Prince Philip nor anyone in his camp have reached out to apologize for the accident. And, to say the least, she's not happy with how the Palace has handled the situation. “I’m lucky to be alive and he hasn’t even said sorry,” she said.

“It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family," Fairweather continued.

“I love the royals but I’ve been ignored and rejected and I’m in a lot of pain....It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he’s sorry at all. What would it have taken for him and the Queen to send me a card and a bunch of flowers?”

A Palace spokesperson expressed that a "full message of support" had been given to Fairweather and the other victims, according to People.

Since the incident, Philip has been spotted driving a replacement Land Rover without his seatbelt, and the Norfolk Police are "aware" of the violation. "Suitable words of advice has been given to the driver. This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of, or receiving such images showing this type of offense,” said the authorities to People.

Let's hope that Philip will be a bit more cautious behind the wheel next time, and that Emma gets her apology.