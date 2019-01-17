Prince Philip Was Just Involved in a Car Accident

According to new reports, Prince Philip was involved in a car accident on Thursday just outside Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh was pulling out of a driveway in his Range Rover when his vehicle collided with another car, and though the 97-year-old was reportedly unharmed, onlookers claim they saw his vehicle overturn in the collision. Bystanders who helped the Duke out of his car said he was conscious when they found him, but appeared to be "very, very shocked.”

Two people in the other vehicle involved in the collision obtained minor injuries from the incident.

This is hardly the first health scare for the now-retired royal. Philip was admitted to the hospital in April 2018 for hip surgery and has kept a fairly low profile in the months since. It’s thought that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held their wedding so soon after their engagement to ensure that the royal patriarch would be able to attend.