Sweden's Little Prince Oscar Sleeps Through His Royal Public Debut

Prince Oscar finally made his royal public debut ... and slept through the majority of it. The adorable two-month-old son of Sweden's Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria was on hand with his family—including big sister Princess Estelle—as they enjoyed the 70th birthday celebrations of his grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf over the weekend.

As the monarch greeted his subjects at the Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Princess Victoria, who wore a wide-brimmed white hat and cream coat, waved to the crowd below, cradling her baby boy who was swaddled in a blanket, wearing a blue bonnet and resting soundly in her arms.

RELATED: The Latest Photos of Sweden's Prince Oscar Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

Prince Oscar's big sis, 4-year-old Princess Estelle, who has become a pro at public appearances, was wide awake and clapping her hands in a light blue coat as her dad held her tightly. Her tiny brother didn't sleep through all of the festivities, though. Prince Oscar pepped up at one point, at least, for a photo opp with his mom.

Prins Oscar!❤️ Precis som storasyster Estelle fick prins Oscar göra officiell debut vid kungens födelsedag! Vad säger ni, vem är han lik?😉 (Foto: Olle Sporrong, Expressen) A photo posted by Expressen Kungligt (@expressenkungligt) on Apr 30, 2016 at 4:10am PDT

According to People, Prince Oscar's debut is a part of a Bernadotte family tradition. Princess Estelle also made her debut there on the same balcony during the king's birthday when she was just a baby as well.

The prince's public debut follows the release of his first photos, which the royal couple shared with the public in March just a week after his birth.