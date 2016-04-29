Here’s How You Can Get Prince’s Motorcycle Blazer from Purple Rain

A jacket worn by Prince in the 1984 film Purple Rain will hit the auction block in June. You’ll likely need at least $6,000 to get your hands on the iconic look. [Rolling Stone]

Here are more must-click links to visit during your lunch break:

1. Now you can line up to view Prince Harry’s used fork: The utensil is part of an art exhibit filled with used cutlery from the world’s most powerful people. [The Guardian]

2. Chewbacca, the beetle? A group of scientists (and avid Star Wars fans) named a new species after Han Solo’s furry companion. [The Huffington Post]

3. Otter-ly adorable. A new otter pup made its debut at a Bronx Zoo and melted our hearts in the process. [Time]

4. Pinterest released a list of the home trends that will dominate 2016. Here’s what to look out for. [Popsugar]

5. The Scandal season finale is almost here, and two of the stars just teased something major about Season 5’s last episode: “Heartbeats often stop on … Scandal.” [Entertainment Weekly]