Prince Louis Marks His First Trooping the Colour with the Cutest Wave

After missing last year's Trooping the Colour, Prince Louis has finally joined his brother, Prince George, and sister, Princess Charlotte, on Buckingham Palace's balcony alongside the rest of the royal family in honor of the Queen's birthday. And he marked his arrival in the cutest way possible.

For his big debut — and first public royal event ever — Louis wore a white button-down with blue stripes and matching shorts. Secured tightly in mom Kate Middleton's arms, the little prince watched the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, fly above the Palace much to his delight. He also gave an enthusiastic wave to the pilots.

Image zoom DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

And Prince Louis makes his balcony debut! pic.twitter.com/fzqIduVZ3s — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 8, 2019

However, his brother, George, didn't share the same amount of excitement. With this being his fourth Trooping the Colour, the future heir to the throne appeared unimpressed by the entire ordeal, rubbing his eyes and propping his head on top of his hands.

Meanwhile, Charlotte matched Louis's exuberance and ignored her older brother's boredom.

The @RoyalFamily gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the #TroopingtheColour parade - and the fly past proves a big hit with one member in particular 👋🏻 👋🏻 #QBP2019 pic.twitter.com/SgkMTm8loF — BBC Studios Events (@BBCStudiosLive) June 8, 2019

Since Prince Louis's birth more than a year ago, we haven't seen much of the tot. Aside from his christening and a private visit to the Chelsea Flower Show, he has remained somewhat of a mystery to fans.

Image zoom DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

But now, his personality is showing and it looks like Will and Kate have another little ham on their hands. Look out, Princess Charlotte!