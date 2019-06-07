Mark Your Calendars, Prince Louis Is Reportedly Making His Official Trooping the Colour Debut

For the very first time in his very short life, Prince Louis will be joining Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton, and the rest of the royal family on Buckingham Palace's storied balcony during this year's Trooping the Colour. Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, have both made appearances at the event in the past and the royal kids usually make it extra entertaining (their tiny faces hide no emotion – including boredom). It all goes down this weekend on June 8.

"He will most likely be arriving in one of the carriages with his siblings," a source told Us Weekly of Louis's arrival. The event, which includes a parade where the royals wave to their fans while sitting in open-top carriages, is put on to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, though the event is a few weeks after her actual birthday, April 21.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Louis's siblings and their cousins have been a fan favorite. Charlotte's first appearance was back in 2016 and big brother George's debut was in 2014. Just last year, George, Charlotte, and their cousin, Savannah Phillips, became the ultimate royal meme when photos of Savannah covering George's mouth were published. Louis is already walking, as evidenced by his appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show, where he explored a garden designed by Middleton. That means there'll be plenty of chances for the little one to become more of an internet sensation than he already is.

Another reason to be excited for this year's extravaganza is the possibility of Meghan Markle making her first public appearance since introducing son Archie Harrison to the world. Aside from the family's debut at Windsor Castle's grand St. George's Hall, Markle has been keeping a low profile. There's no confirmation that she or baby Archie will be at the Trooping, so there's another big date for royal-watchers: his christening this summer.