Prince Louis Re-Wore Prince Harry's Trooping the Colour Outfit 33 Years Later 

We were so distracted by Prince Louis’s adorable wave that we almost missed the tribute he paid to his Uncle Harry.

The 13-month-old made his Trooping the Colour debut on Saturday and royal watchers noticed that his outfit looked similar to one worn 33 years prior by none other than Prince Harry. The royal tot was dressed in a cornflower blue set of shorts with a white collared shirt embroidered with cobalt thread. While Louis’s shorts might not be the precise pair his Uncle wore to his second Trooping the Colour three decades ago, the shirt appears to bear the exact same design.

In fact, even the women holding the new royals (Kate Middleton and Princess Anne, respectively) appear to be coordinating, both in yellow dresses and matching hats.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

This, of course, isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Trooping the Colour twinning moment.

For his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015, Prince George wore the same pale blue onesie his father Prince William had worn at his own debut more than 30 years prior.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Image zoom Tim Graham/Getty Images

Perhaps Baby Archie’s Trooping debut will find familial inspiration as well? Guess we have a full year 'til we find out.