Prince Louis Wearing Kate Middleton's Massive Sunglasses Is a Summer Mood

Prince William and Prince Harry played against each other for a polo match for charity on Wednesday, and they had an enraptured audience in Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and their kiddos.

With all three Cambrdige kids and Archie in tow, it was royal baby heaven, but for this particular playdate, it's safe to say that Prince Louis stole the show by hamming it up throughout the match.

After making his debut at Trooping the Colour with an adorable wave, Louis spent his time at the polo match cheering on his dad and making some delightful gestures and expressions.

First, he ran away from Kate.

Then, he made a beeline for a ledge.

And made this very relatable gesture at someone off-camera.

And made this face at Meghan.

According to royal reporter Rebecca English, who was on the scene at the polo match, the young Prince spent his time holding Kate's hand and "toddling around," and even ran off towards the ponies, causing Kate to have to scoop him up.

All in all, a good day for Prince Louis.