Prince Louis Looks Just Like Big Bro Prince George in First Appearance Since His Birth

Since Prince Louis made his worldwide debut after his birth on April 23, we haven't seen heads or tails of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest in public. As one of the family newborns, he's missed out on quite a few royal events, from his Uncle Prince Harry and Auntie Meghan Markle's wedding, to his great-grandma Queen Elizabeth's birthday celebration at Trooping of the Colour.

Thankfully though, his time back in the spotlight has come, and he's taking center stage for his christening. It's the first time we're seeing the young prince out and about, and what's most clear about his appearance isn't just how cute he is (though he certainly is) ...

Dominic Lipinski/AP

... it's also how much he looks just like big bro Prince George (below). Yes, as hard as it is to believe, the babies pictured here are not the same child.

WPA Pool

For his baptism, Louis was dressed in the same gown design as his siblings and a whopping 62 of their ancestors, creating yet another similarity.

Like George, Louis was christened into the Church of England at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London. His sister Princess Charlotte, by contrast, was welcomed into the church through baptism at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

It's good to see the royal baby once again. Clearly cuteness runs in this family.