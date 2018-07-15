Prince Louis's Official Christening Portraits Are Here, and They're Beyond Adorable

On July 9, Prince Louis officially became a part of the Church of England, and his entire family (minus the Queen of England) was there to witness the momentous occasion.

During the private event, photogs had to wait outside—only capturing the moments before and after the ceremony, which there were no shortage (hello, sassy Princess Charlotte). And let's not forget the history-making moment of when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked into the church with their entire brood, all together for the first time.

Inside, there was plenty more to document, and photographer Matt Holyoak got it all on camera at Clarence House, following the prince's baptism. Four official portraits have been released by Kensington Palace, and they're seriously too cute for words. Take a look for yourself:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July.



The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening. pic.twitter.com/v6mN6QDgrr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

We especially can't get over George cheesing at the camera here.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of the @RoyalFamily in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.



📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/3M5VxCCppH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

And here.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following Prince Louis’s christening.



📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/WCx7uZqTJl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

Also, this close-up shot of Louis with his mom Kate Middleton is just priceless.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.



📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/GMOZDG4eaV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

Ah, the royals. Can they be any more perfect?