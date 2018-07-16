Prince Louis Smiles Wide In Adorable New Christening Photo

This weekend was basically Christmas for royal watchers: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon, Kate and Prince William at Wimbledon, Christening photos (!!!).

Kensington Palace spoiled us rotten, and just when we thought the fanfare was dying down … Wham! In the enduring words of DJ Khaled: Anotha one! The palace surprised us with a fifth portrait from Prince Louis’s July 9 christening, this one an intimate shot of Kate Middleton and her two-and-a-half-month-old son. The photo, shot by Matt Porteous, shows the little prince smiling wide, his and mama Kate’s faces both aglow in the afternoon light.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do,” the palace captioned the image on their Instagram.

PA/Matt Porteous/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

Judging by this photo (and the sass of his big brother and sister, of course) we have a feeling little Louis is going to have quite the infectious personality.

