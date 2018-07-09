Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Skipped Over Harry and Meghan as Prince Louis's Godparents 

The day of baby Prince Louis's official baptism into the Church of England has arrived, and with it comes a few special bonus honors from his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The youngest of the Duke and Duchess's three children was officially given godparents on the day of his christening, and it's a great honor for all involved.

The palace announced Monday that Louis's parents chose Mr. Nicholas van Cutsem, Mr. Guy Pelly, Mr. Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter, and Miss Lucy Middleton (Kate's cousin) as his official godparents.

Don't be surprised that Uncle Prince Harry or Auntie Meghan Markle aren't in that bunch though. Harry isn't a godfather to Prince George or Princess Charlotte either, and it's actually not unusual in the slightest.

“As with George and Charlotte, [William and Kate] chose close and trusted friends and aides, rather than immediate family members, and the odds suggest that will be the same with little Prince Louis," said Jessica Bridge of British bookmakers Ladbrokes in a statement to People before the godparents were announced.

Harry and Meghan already get to play aunt and uncle to the kids, so honoring Will and Kate's friends with a godparent title does make sense. Even so, choosing family wasn't totally out of the question.

Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale were given 6/1 betting ratios of becoming Louis's godmothers, and Pippa and James Middleton each had a 10/1 chance. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also thrown into the mix pre-announcement with 7/1 odds, though nobody in the family was quite as favored as William and Harry's former nanny, non-family member Tiggy Pettifer, who was given 2/1 odds.