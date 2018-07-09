Get to Know the 6 People Kate and William Chose as Prince Louis's Godparents

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren't announced as Prince Louis's godparents, some royal fans scratched their heads. Why weren't Uncle Harry and Auntie Meghan picked for the role? As it turns out, it's really not at all shocking.

With that question sorted out, let's become familiar with the six people who did become godparents today: Mr. Nicholas van Cutsem, Mr. Guy Pelly, Mr. Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter, and Miss Lucy Middleton. Those names might not ring a lot of bells since Kate Middleton and Prince William chose six relatively private people as Louis's godparents, but it's high time to learn how they know the family.

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Harry (no, not that Harry), is one of Prince William's closest friends from their days as students at Eton and Ludgrove School. He comes from nobility himself—his father is Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, Queen Elizabeth's official representative in Bucks, according to the Bucks Free Press.

RELATED: Prince Louis Looks Just Like Big Bro Prince George in First Appearance Since His Birth

Hannah Carter

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Carter is listed as "Mrs. Robert Carter" on the formal godparents announcement, but Kate probably knows her best as simply "Hannah." The two friends met while they were in college at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, according to The Sun.

Lady Laura Meade

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Meades and the royals have a close relationship. Laura is the wife of James Meade, a friend of the family who is already a godfather to Princess Charlotte.

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle Wore Olive Green to Prince Louis’s Christening

Lucy Middleton

Lucy is the only blood relative of Kate to be honored with a godparent title this time around. Lucy is Kate's cousin.

Guy Pelly

David M. Benett/Getty Images

One of Prince Louis's new godparents, Guy Pelly, has deep ties to the royal family. He's a close friend of both Prince William and Prince Harry, and he even planned William's bachelor party, according to People.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Is Skipping Prince Louis's Christening, Despite Attending George and Charlotte's

Interestingly enough, Pelly is best known for being a British nightclub owner, so it seems he was the perfect person to throw the party.

Nicholas van Cutsem

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

The van Cutsem family has known William and Harry since they were young boys, and Nicholas's brother William van Cutsem is already the godparent to Prince George. His niece Grace most memorably stole the show at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding by covering her ears angrily on the Buckingham Palace balcony.