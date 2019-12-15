Kate Middleton Just Revealed Prince Louis's First Words

Prince Louis is already talking — and his first words are far from traditional.

While most babies begin with a simple "mama" or "dada," the little prince's evolving vocabulary is inspired by British baking legend Mary Berry, according to his mother, Kate Middleton. "One of Louis’s first words was 'Mary,' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” the duchess said during filming for the TV special A Berry Royal Christmas per Town & Country.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She continued: "Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books, and he would say 'That’s Mary Berry.' So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today."

During the BBC program, Kate and Prince William will put their cooking skills to the test, preparing food for volunteers and staff who help the homeless over the holiday season. Berry designed the menu, which includes beetroot and chocolate cake, stilton and fig tartlets, beef stew with ginger and horseradish, and stained glass biscuits.

In addition to a few baking tips, fingers crossed Kate shares even more cute tidbits about Louis, George, and Charlotte. A Berry Royal Christmas airs on BBC1 at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.