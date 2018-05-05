The First Official Photo of Prince Louis Is Here and It Will Melt Your Heart

It’s been less than two weeks since we got the very first glimpse at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child right after leaving the hospital, and now we’re getting an even better look at their new addition.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new photo of Prince Louis on Saturday evening, and just as we suspected, he is truly adorable.

Earlier this week, the royal family marked Princess Charlotte's third birthday with a party at Kensington Palace, where the toddler got in some bonding time with the newest member of the monarchy. Dressed in a navy blue sweater with a Fair Isle print and her brunette locks swept back into a ponytail, the three-year-old princess lovingly held her little brother in her arms and planted a sweet kiss on his forehead.

While Charlotte displayed her affection for baby Louis, the newborn slept peacefully in his cream sweater and matching knit pants. Mom, Kate Middleton, captured the too-cute sibling moment on camera, as well as another snap of Louis wide-awake with his head propped up on a decorative pillow.

It seems like Prince Louis is settling in just fine at home, and 4-year-old Prince George already has the whole big brother thing down. A friend of the family previously revealed to People that the Duchess of Cambridge was worried how Charlotte would adjust to life as a first-time big sister. "Kate’s worried that Charlotte will feel it the hardest as the youngest, but she’s such a confident little girl and growing up so fast, Kate is hoping she will adjust," the source said.

However, if this new photo is any indication, it looks like Charlotte and Louis's brother-sister relationship has gotten off to a swimmingly good start!