Prince Louis’s Baptism Has a Deep Connection to Princess Diana

Here's an understatement for you: It's been a pretty hectic year for the royal family. There have been babies, weddings, outings, babies, engagements, (and did we say babies?) and it's only July.

Even so, the royals will break out their best outfits for Prince Louis's christening on Monday.

Amid the chaos it's easy to forget, but yes, there was a new royal baby born in April (and one last month, but that's beside the point), and Kensington Palace announced that his official baptism is July 9. Prince Louis will be seen in public for the first time since his birth, and just like his big brother Prince George, he'll be baptized at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London.

Chris Jackson

The church is the same place where Middleton received communion before her wedding, and it's also the place where the late Princess Diana's coffin lay before her funeral in 1997, so needless to say, it's special to the family.

Prince Louis's chosen church already marks a stark difference from his sister Princess Charlotte's christening, though.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London.



Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. pic.twitter.com/aBGNYTMRri — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2018

Louis will share his baptism location with George, but Charlotte, on the other hand, was baptized at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

Differences aside, fans can expect both George and Charlotte to be present, if all goes as it has in the past. Traditionally, royal baptisms have been a time for lovely family photos, which means brothers George and Louis will be pictured alongside each other for the first time ever.

We already know what Louis will likely wear for the day, too. His siblings were each baptized in the same gown design that a whopping 62 of their ancestors also wore, according to Romper. Understandably, the gown had some wear and tear, so babies since then have used a replica commissioned by Queen Elizabeth, pictured below on Princess Charlotte.

WPA Pool

It's only a matter of hours until we see little Louis again. Let the countdown begin.